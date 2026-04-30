Frontdoor Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Frontdoor NASDAQ: FTDR reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said reflect progress against its 2026 priorities of growing membership, delivering higher structural margins, and maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

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First-quarter results and capital returns

Chairman and CEO Bill Cobb said the company is “off to a fast start in 2026,” pointing to revenue growth of 6% to $451 million, gross profit margin of 55%, and net income up 11% to $41 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $104 million. Frontdoor also repurchased $60 million of shares during the quarter.

CFO Jason Bailey added that adjusted diluted EPS increased 14% to $0.73, which he attributed to “strong earnings growth and the positive impact of our share repurchase program.” He said the company generated free cash flow of $114 million in the quarter and ended with liquidity of $698 million and a “low net leverage ratio.” Bailey reiterated that Frontdoor expects to convert adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow “at a rate of over 60% in 2026.”

Membership trends and channel performance

Management emphasized improving member trends, particularly in first-year acquisition channels. Cobb said first-year channels accelerated to 3% growth, and when combined with continued strength in renewals, Frontdoor now expects “total member count will grow approximately 1% for the year.” Cobb described that as a “major milestone” and said it would mark the first year of organic member count growth since 2020.

In the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel, Cobb said ending member count grew 3% year-over-year, marking the “6th consecutive quarter” of DTC member growth. He attributed the performance to efforts across brand marketing, demand generation, and conversion improvements.

Cobb highlighted results from a marketing campaign launched in March, saying key brand metrics improved, including unaided awareness up 6% to 28%, purchase consideration up five points to 35%, and likelihood to recommend up eight points to 63%. He also said Frontdoor is refining its funnel using “optimized marketing content for LLMs,” AI tools to improve sales performance, and promotional pricing. Cobb argued that promotions have not hurt renewals, saying renewal rates for promotional cohorts are “consistently exceeding those of non-discounted member cohorts.” Later, in response to a question from JPMorgan’s Cory Carpenter, Cobb said the company has tested the strategy for about three years and believes it can return customers to “normalized pricing” within 18 to 24 months. He added that Frontdoor is moving into “early days of dynamic discounting,” beyond broad promotions such as “50% off.”

In first-year real estate, Cobb said the environment remains challenged, noting existing home sales are near “30-year lows,” though he said rising inventory is improving conditions. Frontdoor has focused more on local real estate agents and used targeted promotions, which Cobb said contributed to attach rates improving for “eight consecutive months” and reaching “nearly 6%” of existing home sales in March. He said ending member count in first-year real estate grew 3%, which he called “the first time we have organically grown this channel in years.”

During Q&A, Truist’s Mark Hughes asked about attach rates and historical levels. Cobb said industry attach rates were “around 30%” six to seven years ago, falling into “the mid-teens” after COVID and amid a sluggish real estate market. He said Frontdoor’s recent attach-rate improvement reflects local-level focus, promotional pricing aimed at attracting agent attention, and product and service enhancements such as the company’s app and “experts.”

On renewals, Cobb said performance has been “nothing short of amazing,” with renewal rates near record highs supported by member experience improvements and reduced cancellations. In response to Truist, he said renewal rates have been “kind of stuck at 30%,” after previously being in the “mid-20s,” and cited a 200-basis-point improvement in 2025 disclosed in the company’s 10-K.

Non-warranty growth led by HVAC upgrades

Frontdoor continued to scale its non-warranty and other business, with Cobb reporting revenue up 23% year-over-year to $41 million. He said the HVAC Upgrade Program remains the primary driver and that operational changes—such as routing more HVAC claims to “higher converting contractors”—have improved quote rates and orders.

In response to a question from Goldman Sachs’ Eric Sheridan about marketing strategy, Cobb said Frontdoor’s “primary focus is on the warranty business,” describing non-warranty as “primarily at this point, a B2B2C business where we work very closely with our contractors.” He said non-warranty offerings are marketed efficiently to existing members and characterized the approach as “relatively CAC free” given Frontdoor’s member base and contractor relationships.

Pricing, inflation, and the 2-10 integration

Bailey said first-quarter revenue growth was driven by roughly 5% from higher realized price and 1% from higher volume, primarily from HVAC upgrades. By channel, renewal revenue grew 6% on higher pricing; first-year real estate revenue increased 3% as higher volume was partially offset by “slightly lower pricing”; and first-year DTC revenue decreased 5% due to the company’s promotional pricing strategy. Non-warranty and other revenue rose 23% on higher price and volume.

On margins, Bailey said gross profit rose 5% to $248 million while gross margin held at 55%. He cited 5% higher price realization (or $19 million), “disciplined cost management leading to low single-digit cost inflation,” and “slightly higher incidents,” including about $1 million from unfavorable weather. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23%, as higher SG&A—driven by increased marketing investment—was offset by operational execution and cost discipline.

William Blair’s Jeff Schmitt asked whether realized pricing strength reflected incremental price increases. Bailey said there was “no incremental pricing since our last update,” attributing performance to the effectiveness of dynamic pricing tools. Cobb described dynamic pricing as continually adjusting prices—sometimes down for certain members—while acting quickly despite the lag from recognizing revenue “one-twelfth at a time.” Bailey said the company remains focused on a “low 2%-3% full year realized price impact.”

Oppenheimer’s Isaac Sellhausen asked about slightly lower retention in the quarter. Bailey said the decline was “just timing of 2-10 rolling into the book,” noting that 2-10 retention was lower at acquisition. He said Frontdoor expects retention to be “relatively flat” by year-end and sees an opportunity to improve 2-10 retention as the company applies its “tools and techniques” to that base.

Cobb also discussed integration progress with Truist’s Hughes, saying the company now runs HSA, AHS, and 2-10 on “one platform,” enabling consistent tactics across brands and channels. Bailey added that dynamic pricing tools and contractor algorithms can be applied more broadly. Cobb said Frontdoor now has “one integrated contractor relations team” and “one integrated customer support team.”

Guidance reaffirmed; management cites seasonality and macro monitoring

For the second quarter of 2026, Bailey guided to revenue of $635 million to $650 million and adjusted EBITDA of $198 million to $208 million. The outlook assumes a low single-digit increase in renewal revenue, a mid-single-digit increase in first-year real estate revenue, a low single-digit decrease in first-year DTC revenue, and a “mid 20%” increase in non-warranty and other revenue. Bailey said the adjusted EBITDA outlook reflects higher gross profit from revenue conversion, low single-digit inflation, ongoing mix shift toward non-warranty, and higher sales and marketing spend given momentum in first-year channels.

Bailey said the company is reaffirming its full-year 2026 outlook. KeyBanc’s Sergio Segura asked why guidance was unchanged despite a first-quarter beat. Bailey said the beat was “a little bit of timing,” and management felt comfortable reaffirming given the recent guidance update and macro uncertainty. Cobb added that the company issued guidance about 60 days earlier and would “take another look at mid-year.”

On geopolitics and fuel costs, Bailey said management monitors conditions “almost hour to hour,” but Frontdoor has not seen a “huge impact” from fuel costs in the quarter. He outlined several cost-management levers, including optimizing the mix of preferred contractors, controlling SG&A, managing supplier and vendor relationships, adjusting trade service fees, and using dynamic pricing if needed.

Bailey also addressed margin outlook, saying inflation was “low single-digit” in Q1 and that the company expects similar incidence rates to the prior year, low single-digit inflation for the full year, and “pretty normal weather.” He said management has considered the growing non-warranty mix in its guidance.

Separately, Benchmark’s Mike Rindos asked about Frontdoor’s relationship with SkySlope. Bailey said the company expanded an existing relationship from “four or five states” to “over 40 states,” describing SkySlope as a platform that makes real estate agent workflows easier and helps “attach a home warranty.” He said the relationship is “not exclusive.” Cobb said key markets remain consistent with the broader business, citing Texas, California, and Georgia among major markets.

In closing remarks, Cobb reiterated the company’s focus on member growth, margin execution, and returning cash to shareholders, saying Frontdoor “remain[s] focused on executing with discipline as the year progresses.”

About Frontdoor NASDAQ: FTDR

Frontdoor, Inc NASDAQ: FTDR is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

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