FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

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FrontView REIT Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FVR opened at $17.61 on Thursday. FrontView REIT has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $392.90 million, a PE ratio of -80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.50). FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.94 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FrontView REIT will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 26.5% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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