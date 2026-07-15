FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Huntington

Equities research analysts at Huntington started coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Huntington's target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FrontView REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FrontView REIT from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.39.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FrontView REIT stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.84 million, a P/E ratio of -134.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. FrontView REIT has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 760,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 592,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 2,897.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,933 shares of the company's stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,858 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 1,230.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 399,126 shares of the company's stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 369,126 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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