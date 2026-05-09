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FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
FRP Advisory Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FRP Advisory Group shares moved above their 50-day moving average on Friday, trading as high as GBX 117 before last changing hands at GBX 116.50.
  • The stock was up 0.4% on the day, with more than 1.1 million shares traded during the session.
  • Key valuation and balance-sheet metrics include a market cap of £290.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, and a current ratio of 14.59; however, the share price remains below its 200-day moving average of GBX 129.42.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.49 and traded as high as GBX 117. FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 116.50, with a volume of 1,114,005 shares changing hands.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 14.59 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of £290.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.42.

About FRP Advisory Group

(Get Free Report)

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations. Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other. We draw on experts within each of our service areas to put the best people in place for each circumstance. Working across the board, from multinational organisations to small enterprises, we develop effective strategies for all kinds of businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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