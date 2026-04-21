FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $997.99 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $997.99, Zacks reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 15.19%.

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FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $311.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.68. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FS Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the bank's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,294 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 33,041 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,035 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,316 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSBW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSBW

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: FSBW is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

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