FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

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FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc NYSE: FSCO is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

Further Reading

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