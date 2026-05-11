FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Declares Dividend of $0.45

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

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FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $270.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $323.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $253.17 and its 200-day moving average is $226.39.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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