FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Trading Down 4.6% - Should You Sell?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $245.04 and last traded at $245.41. 208,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,694,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.30.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised FTAI Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.90.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 257.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $138,730,000 after buying an additional 664,037 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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