FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of -16.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

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FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIP opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.90). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 147.01%. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. FTAI Infrastructure's revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd NASDAQ: FIP is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

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