FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.900-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.00.

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FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $184.24 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.15%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,694 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $147,208,000 after purchasing an additional 106,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,657 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 380,265 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,947 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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