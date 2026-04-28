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FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
FTI Consulting logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FTI Consulting stock hit a new 52-week high of $189.30 (last at $186.39) despite a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold and a $165 price target from analysts.
  • The company reported a quarterly earnings beat (EPS $1.78 vs. $1.39 expected) and revenue of $990.8M (up 10.7% YoY), and set FY2026 guidance of 8.900–9.600 EPS versus analyst forecast of about 9.3.
  • Institutional ownership is 99.36%, with major funds (e.g., Victory Capital, Black Creek, Dimensional) materially increasing stakes during the latest quarters, signaling strong institutional accumulation.
  • Five stocks we like better than FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.30 and last traded at $186.3850, with a volume of 28510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $990.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $918.49 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,051 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $279,145,000 after acquiring an additional 503,885 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,250 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $183,172,000 after buying an additional 402,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,694 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $147,208,000 after buying an additional 106,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 14.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,657 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $127,001,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,786,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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