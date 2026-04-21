fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

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A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised fuboTV from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on fuboTV to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research raised fuboTV from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FUBO

fuboTV Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $389.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,745,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 734,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,518,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 903,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,631,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,463 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,393 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV's proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

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