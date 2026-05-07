fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Wedbush

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price objective points to a potential upside of 77.21% from the stock's current price.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.50.

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fuboTV Stock Performance

FUBO stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 520,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,331. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. fuboTV had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. fuboTV's revenue was up 278.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,631,853 shares of the company's stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 2,010,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in fuboTV by 73.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,614,497 shares of the company's stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 1,954,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in fuboTV by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,254 shares of the company's stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,205,393 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $2,922,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,025 shares of the company's stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company's stock.

More fuboTV News

Here are the key news stories impacting fuboTV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record global revenue for Q2 and reaffirmed fiscal‑2026 guidance and long‑term targets — a sign management expects continued growth. Article Title

Company reported record global revenue for Q2 and reaffirmed fiscal‑2026 guidance and long‑term targets — a sign management expects continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Product/partnership wins: users can now sign up for Hulu Plus Live TV via Fubo, and management announced an AI assistant launch planned for the fall — potential ARPU/retention levers. Article Title

Product/partnership wins: users can now sign up for Hulu Plus Live TV via Fubo, and management announced an AI assistant launch planned for the fall — potential ARPU/retention levers. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings and conference call transcripts released — useful for parsing guidance detail, churn, content costs and international expansion (see call summary and transcripts). Call Summary Transcript

Full earnings and conference call transcripts released — useful for parsing guidance detail, churn, content costs and international expansion (see call summary and transcripts). Neutral Sentiment: Programming/streaming coverage (Champions League, MasterChef, reality shows) continues to drive viewership and trial activity, but these are execution‑dependent engagement drivers. Article Title

Programming/streaming coverage (Champions League, MasterChef, reality shows) continues to drive viewership and trial activity, but these are execution‑dependent engagement drivers. Negative Sentiment: Earnings metrics were mixed and spooked some investors: revenue came in roughly in line but slightly below some estimates ($1.57B vs ~$1.58B), and GAAP loss/per‑share dynamics were uneven across model providers — several outlets flagged negative EPS/revenue surprises. Article Title

Earnings metrics were mixed and spooked some investors: revenue came in roughly in line but slightly below some estimates ($1.57B vs ~$1.58B), and GAAP loss/per‑share dynamics were uneven across model providers — several outlets flagged negative EPS/revenue surprises. Negative Sentiment: Analyst notes and metric deep dives highlighted profitability and margin concerns (surprise percentages flagged by Zacks/others), which likely amplified selling pressure despite top‑line growth. Article Title

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV's proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

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