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FUCHS (FUPBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
FUCHS logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FUCHS is set to report quarterly results on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts projecting EPS of $0.1767 and revenue of $1.06 billion, and forecasting about $1 EPS for both the current and next fiscal year.
  • The stock opened at $11.28 with a market cap of roughly $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, and a 52-week trading range of $9.27–$14.31.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed — consensus is a Hold (one Buy, one Hold, one Sell), with recent broker actions including Kepler downgrading to "strong sell", Deutsche Bank reaffirming "buy", and DZ Bank moving to "hold".
  • Five stocks to consider instead of FUCHS.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1767 per share and revenue of $1.0598 billion for the quarter.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. FUCHS had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, analysts expect FUCHS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FUCHS Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. FUCHS has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUPBY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FUCHS in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised FUCHS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FUCHS presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUPBY

About FUCHS

(Get Free Report)

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world's largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company's product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers' specific requirements.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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