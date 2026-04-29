FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Posts Earnings Results

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Zacks reports. FUCHS had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 8.60%.

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FUCHS Price Performance

Shares of FUPBY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,690. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FUCHS has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUPBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FUCHS in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised FUCHS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUCHS

FUCHS Company Profile

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world's largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company's product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers' specific requirements.

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