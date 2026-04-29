FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

FUCHS SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.93. FUCHS shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 8,468 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. FUCHS had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.92%.

Get FUCHS alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded FUCHS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of FUCHS in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on FUCHS

FUCHS Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FUCHS Company Profile

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world's largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company's product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers' specific requirements.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FUCHS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FUCHS wasn't on the list.

While FUCHS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here