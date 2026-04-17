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Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Fuji Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fuji Electric experienced a midday volume surge to 119,101 shares, a 277% increase from the prior session, with the stock trading at $19.30 (previous close $19.05), about a 1.2% gain.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to a "sell" on Jan. 19, and the consensus analyst rating is currently "Reduce" (one Hold, one Sell).
  • The shares are trading above their 50-day ($18.45) and 200-day ($18.10) moving averages; Fuji Electric is a long-established Japanese supplier of power electronics, industrial automation and energy infrastructure equipment.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fuji Electric.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 119,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session's volume of 31,551 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $19.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fuji Electric to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuji Electric presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: FELTY is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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