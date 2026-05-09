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Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Fuji Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $23.97 and last changing hands at $23.885, up from a prior close of $21.97.
  • Goldman Sachs recently cut the stock to a sell rating, and MarketBeat says the overall analyst consensus is now “Reduce.”
  • The stock is trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $18.65 and $18.39, respectively, while Fuji Electric remains a Japanese engineering company focused on power electronics and energy infrastructure.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fuji Electric.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.8850, with a volume of 12206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fuji Electric to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuji Electric currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

About Fuji Electric

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: FELTY is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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