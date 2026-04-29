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Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Fuji Electric logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — FELTY opened at $19.24 after closing at $20.25 and was last quoted at $19.24, trading down about 1.5% on light volume.
  • Analyst downgrade: Goldman Sachs cut Fuji Electric to a "sell" on Jan. 19, and the stock carries an average rating of "Reduce" (one Hold, one Sell).
  • Fuji Electric is a Japanese engineering firm that makes power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment, with recent 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages near $18.53 and $18.25 respectively.
  • Interested in Fuji Electric? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $19.24. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 274 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fuji Electric to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FELTY

Fuji Electric Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.

About Fuji Electric

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: FELTY is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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