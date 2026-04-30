Free Trial
→ Billionaire Trader Warns: Get Out of Stocks (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Fuji Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fuji Electric gapped up pre-market, opening at $20.79 after a $19.45 close and last trading at $20.84 on a light volume of 2,300 shares.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the stock to a "sell" and, with one Hold and one Sell from analysts, the shares carry an average rating of "Reduce".
  • The stock is trading above its short- and long-term trends, with a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric.

Shares of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $20.79. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fuji Electric to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25.

About Fuji Electric

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: FELTY is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fuji Electric Right Now?

Before you consider Fuji Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fuji Electric wasn't on the list.

While Fuji Electric currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines