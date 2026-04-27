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Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Stock Price Up 7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Fuji Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped about 7% Monday to $20.29 but on extremely thin volume — only 726 shares traded, a 98% drop from the average of 31,768, suggesting the move may be illiquid and volatile.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Goldman Sachs downgraded Fuji Electric to a "sell" and the consensus rating on the ADR is "Reduce" (one Hold, one Sell).
  • Technically the stock is trading above its 50‑day ($18.49) and 200‑day ($18.20) moving averages; Fuji Electric is a longstanding Japanese engineering firm focused on power electronics, industrial automation and energy infrastructure equipment.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.2850. 726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fuji Electric to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: FELTY is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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