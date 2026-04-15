Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.28. Fujifilm shares last traded at $9.8580, with a volume of 15,518 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut Fujifilm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fujifilm has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Fujifilm

Fujifilm Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Fujifilm had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Fujifilm has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fujifilm

Fujifilm OTCMKTS: FUJIY is a Tokyo-based multinational conglomerate originally founded in 1934 as Fuji Photo Film Co, Ltd. Over the decades the company has evolved from a photographic film manufacturer into a diversified technology group operating across imaging, information, highly functional materials and healthcare. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation serves customers worldwide with a combination of hardware, consumables, software and services.

The company's product and service portfolio spans consumer and professional imaging products, commercial and industrial printing systems, and office document solutions including printers and copiers.

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