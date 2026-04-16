Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Fujitsu logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — Fujitsu opened at $22.23 after a prior close of $23.39 and last traded at $23.13, down about 1.3% with roughly 11,531 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst sentiment has softened: Jefferies cut the stock from "strong-buy" to hold, UBS also rates it hold, and the consensus rating is currently "Hold".
  • Valuation and fundamentals show mixed signals: market cap ~ $40.5B with a P/E of 51.28, very low debt-to-equity (0.05), and the stock trading below its 200‑day SMA ($25.08), indicating stretched valuation and potential longer-term weakness.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fujitsu.

Shares of Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $22.23. Fujitsu shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 11,531 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FJTSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fujitsu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Fujitsu to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on FJTSY

Fujitsu Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu's offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fujitsu Right Now?

Before you consider Fujitsu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fujitsu wasn't on the list.

While Fujitsu currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines