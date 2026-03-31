Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ( LON:FSTA Get Free Report ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 663.59 and traded as low as GBX 638. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 640, with a volume of 50,896 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 696.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 663.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £340.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fuller, Smith & Turner

In other news, insider Dawn Browne sold 1,718 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682, for a total transaction of £11,716.76. Also, insider James Fuller Bt purchased 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 700 per share, for a total transaction of £4,375. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller's has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest.

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