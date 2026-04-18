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Fusemachines (NASDAQ:FUSE) Trading Up 4% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Fusemachines logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Fusemachines shares rose about 4% to $1.83 on Friday and sit above the 50‑day moving average of $1.37, but the move occurred on sharply lower volume (~677,000 shares, down ~91% vs. the ~7.27M average).
  • Weiss Ratings initiated coverage with a "Sell (D-)", and the stock's consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently Sell.
  • Several institutions (including Saba Capital, Geode, Calamos and Alberta Investment Management) established small positions in Q4, and about 46.8% of the company is owned by institutional investors.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSE - Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.8689 and last traded at $1.83. 676,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,269,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Fusemachines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fusemachines

Fusemachines Trading Up 4.0%

The business's 50-day moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Trading of Fusemachines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Fusemachines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fusemachines during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fusemachines in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusemachines in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusemachines during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusemachines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusemachines NASDAQ: FUSE is a technology company that develops and delivers artificial intelligence solutions and talent services for enterprises. The company provides AI engineering, model development, and deployment services to help organizations integrate machine learning and automation into business processes. Fusemachines also offers training and workforce development programs designed to build in-house AI capabilities and supply skilled practitioners to enterprise clients.

Founded by Sameer Maskey, Fusemachines has positioned itself as both a provider of AI technology and an educator aimed at expanding the pool of qualified AI professionals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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