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FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 1.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
FW Thorpe logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.6% to GBX 257 (intraday high GBX 260.02) on Tuesday, with volume of 104,594 shares—about 21% above the average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of £288.96M and a P/E of 11.74, reporting quarterly EPS of GBX 7.86 with a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 14.73%.
  • FW Thorpe shows strong liquidity (current ratio 3.31, quick ratio 1.98) but high leverage (debt-to-equity 2.65), and the stock is trading below both its 50‑day (GBX 264.74) and 200‑day (GBX 279.02) moving averages.
  • Interested in FW Thorpe? Here are five stocks we like better.

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260.02 and last traded at GBX 257. Approximately 104,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 86,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.

FW Thorpe Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £288.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 279.02.

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 7.86 EPS for the quarter. FW Thorpe had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 14.73%.

About FW Thorpe

(Get Free Report)

We specialise in designing and manufacturing professional lighting systems. We currently employ over 900 people and although each company works autonomously, our skills and markets are complementary. We focus on long-term growth and stability, achieved by delivering market-leading products, backed by excellent customer service. Across the Group we work in a number of different sectors and various geographical territories. This diversified market ensures we have mitigation against any sudden fluctuations in a particular sector or region. Customers come to us for peace of mind.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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