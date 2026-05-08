FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ASML Issued By Erste Group Bank

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for ASML in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $37.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $37.21. The consensus estimate for ASML's current full-year earnings is $36.90 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,516.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $596.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,400.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,260.42. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,550.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 22.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here