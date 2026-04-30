FY2026 Earnings Estimate for AVBP Issued By Lifesci Capital

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for ArriVent BioPharma in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.94). The consensus estimate for ArriVent BioPharma's current full-year earnings is ($3.59) per share.

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ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded ArriVent BioPharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArriVent BioPharma has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Report on AVBP

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVBP opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.85. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $32.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVBP. AIHC Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $12,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 545,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 411,013 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,106,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,613,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 310,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company's stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

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