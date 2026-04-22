FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Cascades Issued By Scotiabank

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cascades in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades' current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

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Cascades (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Cascades had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD decreased their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$14.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cascades

Cascades Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$14.20.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Cascades's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

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