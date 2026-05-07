FY2026 Earnings Estimate for DPM Metals Issued By Scotiabank

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Free Report) - Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of DPM Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DPM Metals' current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. DPM Metals had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 26.58%.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DPMLF. Zacks Research lowered shares of DPM Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DPM Metals has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DPM Metals

DPM Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPM Metals stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.65. DPM Metals has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc OTCMKTS: DPMLF is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company's primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company's production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

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