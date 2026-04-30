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FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Hoya Issued By Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
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Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hoya in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Hoya's current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Hoya's FY2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Hoya Price Performance

HOCPY opened at $180.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hoya has a 1 year low of $110.85 and a 1 year high of $190.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Hoya had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion.

About Hoya

(Get Free Report)

Hoya Corporation OTCMKTS: HOCPY is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya's product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

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