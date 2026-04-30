FY2026 Earnings Estimate for LLY Issued By Erste Group Bank

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings of $34.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $34.40. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company's current full-year earnings is $33.90 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company's FY2027 earnings at $42.41 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,216.52.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6%

LLY opened at $851.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $804.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The business's fifty day moving average is $948.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $985.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.26 by $1.29. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.61 billion. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after buying an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after acquiring an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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