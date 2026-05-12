FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Matrix Service Issued By Sidoti

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Matrix Service in a report issued on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service's current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Matrix Service's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTRX. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTRX

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.1%

Matrix Service stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Insider Activity at Matrix Service

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 4,193 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $47,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 106,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,298.02. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matrix Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,522,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 60,955 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 34.1% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,057,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 111,087 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 11.8% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 86,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Matrix Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Matrix Service to $0.25 from $0.18, suggesting better profitability in the near term.

Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Matrix Service to $0.25 from $0.18, suggesting better profitability in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also nudged up its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.15 from $0.14, a small but supportive revision for near-term earnings expectations.

Sidoti also nudged up its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.15 from $0.14, a small but supportive revision for near-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti reiterated longer-range estimates for FY2028 EPS at $0.89, indicating analysts still see meaningful earnings growth over time.

Sidoti reiterated longer-range estimates for FY2028 EPS at $0.89, indicating analysts still see meaningful earnings growth over time. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.13 from $0.25, a sharp reduction that may weigh on expectations for that period.

Sidoti cut its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.13 from $0.25, a sharp reduction that may weigh on expectations for that period. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $0.58 from $0.91, signaling less confidence in Matrix Service’s medium-term earnings power.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company NASDAQ: MTRX is a provider of engineered construction, fabrication and maintenance services to the energy, industrial and power markets. The firm offers a full suite of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for clients in the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, mining, fertilizer and power generation industries. Its capabilities span from front-end engineering design through plant commissioning, with specializations in modular process skid fabrication, structural steel erection and complex piping systems.

The company's service portfolio includes onshore and offshore pipe fabrication, equipment setting, industrial maintenance and shutdown services, electrical and instrumentation installation, and skid-mount and modular construction.

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