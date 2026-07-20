FY2026 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Issued By Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT - Free Report) - Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins set a C$40.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$38.00.

Get K92 Mining alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on K92 Mining

K92 Mining Price Performance

TSE:KNT opened at C$20.60 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.21. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$14.13 and a one year high of C$33.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.87.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$328.50 million during the quarter. K92 Mining had a net margin of 46.05% and a return on equity of 42.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other K92 Mining news, insider Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 6,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.26, for a total transaction of C$162,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,347,643. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. Also, insider David Gregory Medilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$1,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$7,293,000. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider K92 Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and K92 Mining wasn't on the list.

While K92 Mining currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here