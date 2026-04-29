FY2026 Earnings Forecast for VRTX Issued By Erste Group Bank

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $16.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.90. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' FY2027 earnings at $19.56 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $555.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

VRTX opened at $430.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $510.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 945 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total transaction of $459,600.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,054.65. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $1,122,088.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 35,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,774.95. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,431 shares of company stock worth $37,875,167. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrade: Truist upgraded Vertex to a "strong-buy," which can attract buying interest and supports near-term bullishness. Zacks Truist Upgrade

Broker upgrade: Truist upgraded Vertex to a "strong-buy," which can attract buying interest and supports near-term bullishness. Positive Sentiment: Product tailwinds ahead of Q1: Analysts highlight continued Trikafta demand and rising sales of Alyftrek, plus growing contributions from cell/gene therapies Casgevy and Journavx — these revenue drivers are the main reasons investors expect solid top-line growth. Vertex Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings

Product tailwinds ahead of Q1: Analysts highlight continued Trikafta demand and rising sales of Alyftrek, plus growing contributions from cell/gene therapies Casgevy and Journavx — these revenue drivers are the main reasons investors expect solid top-line growth. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation re-rate conversation: Recent share weakness has prompted fresh valuation analysis and debate over whether current multiples fairly reflect Vertex’s growth outlook — this is creating mixed positioning among funds and analysts. Vertex Valuation Overview

Valuation re-rate conversation: Recent share weakness has prompted fresh valuation analysis and debate over whether current multiples fairly reflect Vertex’s growth outlook — this is creating mixed positioning among funds and analysts. Negative Sentiment: Major investor trimming exposure: Conestoga Capital Advisors disclosed exit from Vertex, citing valuation that no longer offers an attractive risk-reward — such institutional selling can pressure the stock. Conestoga Capital Exit

Major investor trimming exposure: Conestoga Capital Advisors disclosed exit from Vertex, citing valuation that no longer offers an attractive risk-reward — such institutional selling can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on earnings beat: Several previews note Vertex may not have the "right combination" for an earnings beat despite expected EPS growth, which raises the risk of a muted or negative reaction if results merely meet consensus. Earnings Preview / Caution

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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