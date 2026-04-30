FY2026 EPS Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Cut by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM - Free Report) NYSE: AEM - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings of $18.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.76. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines' FY2027 earnings at $19.23 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$241.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$321.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$330.00 to C$345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$323.20.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.9%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$251.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$291.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$144.21 and a 12 month high of C$348.94. The stock has a market cap of C$125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, insider Guy Gosselin sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$310.00, for a total transaction of C$1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,381 shares in the company, valued at C$9,728,110. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

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