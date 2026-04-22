FY2026 EPS Estimate for Altius Minerals Lowered by Analyst

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Scotiabank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals' current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

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Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$55.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$47.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALS

Altius Minerals Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$50.47 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$24.98 and a 1 year high of C$53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 15.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company's fifty day moving average is C$47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.66.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 614.83% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of C$14.06 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Flora Emily Mackay Wood acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.15 per share, with a total value of C$43,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 13,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,915.50. This represents a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Andrï¿½ Gaumond acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 78,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,266,453.19. This represents a 1.29% increase in their position. Insiders acquired 7,760 shares of company stock worth $328,364 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

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