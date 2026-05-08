FY2026 EPS Estimate for Orbia Advance Increased by Analyst

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Orbia Advance in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Orbia Advance's current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $998.99. Orbia Advance had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%.

Get Orbia Advance alerts: Sign Up

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MXCHY. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Orbia Advance to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXCHY

Orbia Advance Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia's operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orbia Advance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orbia Advance wasn't on the list.

While Orbia Advance currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here