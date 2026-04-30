FY2026 EPS Estimate for Schneider Electric Lifted by Analyst

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Schneider Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Schneider Electric's current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Schneider Electric's FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Schneider Electric from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Schneider Electric Stock Down 0.8%

Schneider Electric stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.

The company's portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.

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