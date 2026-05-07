FY2026 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Reduced by Scotiabank

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI - Free Report) NYSE: AGI - Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$88.00 to C$87.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$67.00 to C$78.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$76.20.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$57.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$33.11 and a 1 year high of C$75.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$63.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.27.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$829.59 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 25.24%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

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