FY2026 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Raised by Erste Group Bank

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the information services provider will earn $11.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.48. The consensus estimate for Alphabet's current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Alphabet's FY2027 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

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GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.67.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $349.77 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $311.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $147.84 and a 1-year high of $353.18. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $85,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet signed a classified AI agreement allowing DoD access to its Gemini models on secure networks — a potential high-margin, recurring revenue stream for Google Cloud that expands the company's TAM in defense. Article Title

Alphabet signed a classified AI agreement allowing DoD access to its Gemini models on secure networks — a potential high-margin, recurring revenue stream for Google Cloud that expands the company's TAM in defense. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts for Alphabet (FY2026 to ~$11.54 and FY2027 to ~$13.50), lifting near-term profit expectations above consensus — supportive for valuation ahead of earnings.

Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts for Alphabet (FY2026 to ~$11.54 and FY2027 to ~$13.50), lifting near-term profit expectations above consensus — supportive for valuation ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Reports show AI is boosting digital advertising and search engagement, and Cloud demand for AI infrastructure remains strong — factors that could underwrite revenue beat risk in the quarter. Article Title

Reports show AI is boosting digital advertising and search engagement, and Cloud demand for AI infrastructure remains strong — factors that could underwrite revenue beat risk in the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Major sell-side firms have reaffirmed "buy" ratings (Deutsche Bank, RBC), which helps sentiment but may already be priced in after recent gains. Article Title

Major sell-side firms have reaffirmed "buy" ratings (Deutsche Bank, RBC), which helps sentiment but may already be priced in after recent gains. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet reports Q1 alongside Meta, Microsoft and Amazon — a concentrated earnings day that increases event-driven volatility as investors hunt for proof AI investments are translating into sustainable revenue. Article Title

Alphabet reports Q1 alongside Meta, Microsoft and Amazon — a concentrated earnings day that increases event-driven volatility as investors hunt for proof AI investments are translating into sustainable revenue. Negative Sentiment: Internal backlash: hundreds of employees have protested the Pentagon deal, raising reputational and execution risk that could surface in employee turnover or public relations costs. Article Title

Internal backlash: hundreds of employees have protested the Pentagon deal, raising reputational and execution risk that could surface in employee turnover or public relations costs. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: EU regulators are refocusing rules on cloud and AI services (opening platforms to rivals), which could pressure product bundling and cloud margins in Europe over time. Article Title

Regulatory risk: EU regulators are refocusing rules on cloud and AI services (opening platforms to rivals), which could pressure product bundling and cloud margins in Europe over time. Negative Sentiment: Near-term valuation risk: several previews warn momentum is priced in (large run-up in recent weeks); any Q1 softness or cautious guidance on AI capex/monetization could trigger a pullback. Article Title

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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