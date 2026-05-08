FY2026 EPS Estimates for Amgen Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $22.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.38. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen's current full-year earnings is $22.36 per share.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS.

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AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.12.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $328.91 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $355.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.81. Amgen has a 52-week low of $261.43 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,560,249,000 after buying an additional 4,302,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,012,872,000 after buying an additional 1,287,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,665,822,000 after buying an additional 1,035,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Amgen by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,945 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,111,854,000 after buying an additional 988,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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