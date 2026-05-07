FY2026 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Decreased by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Centerra Gold's FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.67.

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Centerra Gold Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.47 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Centerra Gold's payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 1,106.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 63.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra's portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada's largest gold mines.

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