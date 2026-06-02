FY2026 EPS Estimates for DT Midstream Boosted by Analyst

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) - US Capital Advisors increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for DT Midstream in a research note issued on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream's current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DTM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $137.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.46.

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DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $152.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,286 shares of the company's stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company's stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the company's stock worth $26,652,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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