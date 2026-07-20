FY2026 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Reduced by Scotiabank

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD - Free Report) NYSE: EGO - Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold's current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) NYSE: EGO last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$740.23 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

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Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$82.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$63.50.

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Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$39.16 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$27.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.46.

Insider Activity

In other Eldorado Gold news, insider Christian Milau acquired 12,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.17 per share, with a total value of C$498,108.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 43,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,276.41. This trade represents a 40.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 61,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.17, for a total transaction of C$2,647,486.59. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 502,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,697,457.85. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders bought 47,356 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,456 and sold 143,588 shares valued at $6,212,553. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

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