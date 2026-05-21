FY2026 EPS Estimates for Everest Group Cut by Zacks Research

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Everest Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $52.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $53.11. The consensus estimate for Everest Group's current full-year earnings is $52.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group's Q4 2026 earnings at $13.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $16.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $59.08 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $370.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $374.00.

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Everest Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $358.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $368.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Everest Group's payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,275,000 after buying an additional 830,418 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 12,322.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,205,000 after buying an additional 515,063 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 507.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 449,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,102,000 after buying an additional 375,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 498,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,233,000 after buying an additional 321,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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