FY2026 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Reduced by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Gibson Energy's FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Gibson Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gibson Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy's infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

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