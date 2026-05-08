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FY2026 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Reduced by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Gibson Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Gibson Energy to $0.79 from $1.01 (below the $0.93 consensus) and maintained a "Sector Perform" rating while projecting FY2027 EPS of $1.18.
  • Gibson missed its latest quarter, reporting EPS of ($0.01) versus $0.20 expected and revenue of $1.98 billion versus $2.09 billion expected.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but mildly positive—MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus (1 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 4 Hold)—and the stock trades with a $3.49 billion market cap and a 52-week range of $15.82–$22.23.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Gibson Energy's FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Gibson Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gibson Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on GBNXF

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy's infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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