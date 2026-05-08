FY2026 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Reduced by Scotiabank

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

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Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$27.82 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.98 and a one year high of C$30.50.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Gibson Energy's payout ratio is presently 143.33%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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