FY2026 EPS Estimates for Global Industrial Reduced by Sidoti

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial's current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Global Industrial's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $344.13 million.

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GIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised Global Industrial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Global Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Global Industrial

Global Industrial Stock Up 1.0%

GIC stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Industrial by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company's stock.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Global Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.22%.

More Global Industrial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 sales topped estimates (revenue came in above consensus), supporting topline momentum despite a slight EPS miss; that revenue beat is helping lift sentiment. Article Title

Q1 sales topped estimates (revenue came in above consensus), supporting topline momentum despite a slight EPS miss; that revenue beat is helping lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti slightly raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast (to $0.52), signaling some confidence in the company’s longer‑run earnings trajectory. MarketBeat GIC

Sidoti slightly raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast (to $0.52), signaling some confidence in the company’s longer‑run earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings‑call takeaways: management highlighted growth opportunities but flagged cost and margin risks — investors will watch margin recovery and cost control execution. Earnings Call Summary

Earnings‑call takeaways: management highlighted growth opportunities but flagged cost and margin risks — investors will watch margin recovery and cost control execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market pieces are re‑examining valuation after the recent pullback; valuation commentary may limit further downside if fundamentals remain stable. Valuation Article

Analyst/market pieces are re‑examining valuation after the recent pullback; valuation commentary may limit further downside if fundamentals remain stable. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut several near‑term estimates — Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 EPS were trimmed and FY2026 was reduced to $1.88 from $2.05 — signaling downward revisions to near‑term profitability expectations and increasing short‑term earnings risk. Sidoti Notes (MarketBeat)

Sidoti cut several near‑term estimates — Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 EPS were trimmed and FY2026 was reduced to $1.88 from $2.05 — signaling downward revisions to near‑term profitability expectations and increasing short‑term earnings risk. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed consensus ($0.39 vs. ~$0.41) and media coverage highlighted the share weakness following analyst downgrades and cost concerns, pressuring sentiment. Why Shares Are Getting Obliterated

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company NYSE: GIC is a leading business-to-business distributor of industrial products and equipment. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company provides a comprehensive range of products to support manufacturing, warehousing, and facility maintenance operations across North America. Through a digital-first platform, Global Industrial combines e-commerce, direct sales and catalog-based ordering channels to serve a diverse commercial customer base.

The company's product portfolio encompasses material handling solutions (including conveyors, pallet racks and hoists), storage and shelving systems, janitorial and sanitation supplies, packaging and shipping materials, and office furniture.

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