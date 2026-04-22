FY2026 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Increased by Scotiabank

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orla Mining's FY2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

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Orla Mining (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of C$506.00 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on OLA. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$30.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.28. The stock has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.40. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$11.86 and a 12-month high of C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

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